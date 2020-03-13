



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in western Pennsylvania.

The health department says there is one case of coronavirus in Washington County. The case was confirmed at 5 p.m. Friday. There are now 41 cases in the state.

Out of those 41 cases, 35 are presumptive positive — meaning they have been confirmed by the Pennsylvania health department but not the CDC — and six are confirmed positive.

The state department of health says 315 cases are under investigation, 145 are negative and 130 are pending.

Before Friday, all COVID-19 cases in the state had been reported in eastern Pennsylvania.

The announcement came the same day Gov. Tom Wolf shut down all K-12 schools in the state.

PA has 35 presumptive positive + 6 confirmed cases of #COVID19. Total = 41

Counties impacted to date:

• Bucks (3)

• Chester (1)

• Cumberland (3)

• Delaware (6)

• Monroe (3)

• Montgomery (18)

• Northampton (1)

• Philadelphia (3)

• Pike (1)

• Washington (1)

• Wayne (1) pic.twitter.com/rMn07lBiUB — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 13, 2020

The governor is also asking people to maintain a six-foot distance between each other.

The governor is encouraging events with more than 250 attendees to be canceled or postponed.

He says he is also strongly discouraging people from going to “recreational activities” in public places like gyms, movie theaters and stores like retail shopping facilities.

Thirdly, he asks religious leaders to use their discretion to prevent the spread.

The state health department created a web page of information to educate the public about coronavirus. It lays out the symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, coughing, shortness of breath — and how coronavirus spreads — just like the cold or flu.

According to the state health department, the symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as two weeks after exposure. People with the illness report a range of little to no symptoms or being severely ill and dying.

RELATED STORIES:

The state health department says the virus can spread through the air by coughing and sneezing or through close personal contact. It can also be contracted by touching something with the virus on it.

As far as prevention goes, Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said it’s as simple as washing your hands, using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer and covering coughs and sneezes. She said the coronavirus is known to be more contagious and will lead to more deaths than the flu. If you’re sick, the state health department advises you to stay home until you feel better.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.