



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins say they are going to pay arena employees for games missed during the NHL season hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, the team said they have a plan to pay full- and part-time arena and service employees at PPG Paints Arena who would otherwise lose income with regular-season games being suspended.

The money will come from Penguins players, the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

“The ushers, ticket takers, concession workers, cleaning staff and other arena workers are the backbone of a Penguins hockey game at PPG Paints Arena, and a big part of the Penguins’ family,” said David Morehouse, the team’s president and CEO, in a release. “Our owners, Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle, and our players, led by Sidney Crosby, thought it was essential to help them through this. We have come together to ensure that they will not lose pay because of the pause in our season.”

On Thursday, the NHL suspended the season because of coronavirus concerns.