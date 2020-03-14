



PRINCETON, NJ (KDKA) – The ECHL, the AA minor league of the NHL, announced on Saturday that they will be canceling the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.

The Wheeling Nailers, located in Wheeling, West Virginia, are a member team of the ECHL and the AA affiliate of the Penguins.

“The decision by the ECHL to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 Season does not come lightly, as this is an emotional time for our Players, Coaches, Member Teams, Fans and Staff,” said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin in a statement. “With that said however, as each passing day raises additional concerns for the safety of those in the ECHL community and as we take precautionary measures in conjunction with our local authorities across the continent to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it has become apparent that this is the prudent decision.”

This decision comes as the NHL currently has their season paused along with the AHL.

There has been no definitive timetable for the NHL or AHL to resume their seasons.