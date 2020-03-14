Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In order to combat the spread of coronavirus, Walmart has announced they will be changing their hours at all stores to 6:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. at all locations across the United States.
In a statement on their website, Walmart announced that the new hours will go in effect on Sunday, March 15.
According to the company, the change is to make sure that their shelves are stocked and so crews can conduct cleaning and sanitizing operations.
Walmart also clarified that stores that are currently operating under reduced hours will remain on that schedule.
Along with Walmart, Giant Eagle also announced that they are changing their hours.
