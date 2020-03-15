



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A letter to Duquesne University students from President Ken Gormley on Sunday is asking students living on-campus to return home.

The announcement was made on Wednesday that they would be switching from in-person classes to online classes.

“I wanted to let you know that the university has decided to move entirely to online instruction for the rest of the semester,” the letter read. “We also are asking students currently living on campus to return home, if they are able to do so, this week.”

According to President Gormley, the decision was made after consultation with Allegheny County health officials, local university presidents, the university leadership team, student government, and other student leaders.

Beginning on Monday, the university will start to finalize plans to have students move out of the residence halls.

“We recognize that this will require some time and coordination, so we want to allow as much flexibility as possible for each family,” the letter continued. “For those students who do not feel they have a safe place to which they can return, or who are unable to return home, we have created a simple form to request continued on-campus housing and meal services. These services will be scaled down as we take steps to minimize any health risks.”

Online classes at Duquesne University begin on Wednesday, March 18.

However, classes will be canceled again on Friday, March 20 so students have an opportunity to move out of the residence halls.

Students that wish to remain on campus or have a need to remain on campus can apply on the university’s website.

