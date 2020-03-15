Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh is following the CDC recommendation of avoiding 50 people or more to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
This comes after the city announced on Friday that all events with 250 more people would be prohibited starting at 9:00 a.m. on Monday.
It is now expanded to require the cancelation of all gatherings that would include 50 or more people inside the city.
Along with the ban, Allegheny County is calling for a voluntary closure of all non-essential businesses within the county for two weeks.
