



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The number of Coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania continues to increase.

The state Health Department is now confirming 13 additional positive cases, including the two new cases confirmed Monday in Allegheny County.

In addition, there is one new case in Bucks County, six in Montgomery County, two in Monroe County and two in Philadelphia County.

Health officials say the statewide total now stands at 76 cases.

Montgomery County still has the most cases with 30.

#COVID-19 Update: Today we confirmed 13 more positive cases of COVID-19:

Allegheny – 2

Bucks – 1

Montgomery – 6

Monroe – 2

Philadelphia – 2 All either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

PA total = 76https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 16, 2020

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachael Levine said in a news release:

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves. Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”

The Health Department says there are now 670 patients who have tested negative for the virus either at the state public health lab, a commercial lab or a hospital laboratory.

