



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Testing has been a big concern since the coronavirus outbreak: are there enough, where can people get tested, and just how long will it take to get the results?

On the North Shore, drive-through testing is available at the Central Outreach Wellness Center.

Testing began around 11 a.m. Monday morning, and there were people who had been waiting in their vehicles since about 9.

There were very few test kits available, about 70, so it was challenging to determine who gets one.

Testing is not even scheduled to begin for another hour, but several ppl. are waiting at the Central Outreach Wellness Center. One doctor tells us there are around 70 kits available for this “drive-thru” testing. ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/MCBNwmvRuc — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) March 16, 2020

Workers and health professionals were being very cautious. All had masks and gloves on and were keeping a good distance away from people in their vehicles.

The process is a quick and efficient one.

First, drivers are screened. They have to fill out a questionnaire, which asks them about where they’ve been and the symptoms they’re experiencing.

If the doctor believes testing should be done, they’ll conduct a nasal swab. KDKA was told it’s not painful, but certainly uncomfortable.

The tests are possible through the county and by working with Quest Lab.

Right now, there are very few to go around, but health officials want to get a better idea if there are positive cases out there and this is one way to do it.

As of Monday at noon, Allegheny County officials said they have six cases of coronavirus.

