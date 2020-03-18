FOXBORO, MA (KDKA) – Could there be a reunion between free-agent quarterback Tom Brady and free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown?
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it’s what teams courting Brady believe.
As @TomPelissero and I discussed on TV, the word among teams interested in Tom Brady were among the impression that Brady wanted to bring Antonio Brown with him to a new team. Brown is still under investigation, and remains to be seen when he can play. But Brady is close with him
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020
The teams that have been attempting to sign Brady have been under the impression that wherever Brady goes, he wants to bring Brown with him.
Brown played one game with Brady and in that game, Brown had four receptions for 56 yards, and Brady found him for a touchdown.
One issue for this plan is that Antonio Brown is still under investigation by the NFL and unable to play.
Brady will no longer be the quarterback of the Patriots and our sister station in Boston WBZ is reporting he is likely to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
