BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Health Officials Up Total Cases Across State To 96
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Football, New England Patriots, NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady


FOXBORO, MA (KDKA) – Could there be a reunion between free-agent quarterback Tom Brady and free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown?

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it’s what teams courting Brady believe.

The teams that have been attempting to sign Brady have been under the impression that wherever Brady goes, he wants to bring Brown with him.

Brown played one game with Brady and in that game, Brown had four receptions for 56 yards, and Brady found him for a touchdown.

One issue for this plan is that Antonio Brown is still under investigation by the NFL and unable to play.

Brady will no longer be the quarterback of the Patriots and our sister station in Boston WBZ is reporting he is likely to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Comments