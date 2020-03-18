Comments
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Thirteen Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies are self-isolating after possible exposure to the coronavirus.
The sheriff says one deputies’ son’s girlfriend recently returned from Spain and tested presumptive positive for the virus.
The deputy himself was feeling sick but went to work anyway and possibly exposed 12 others.
That deputy is being tested, and the others are self-isolating.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 37 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon.
That means the statewide number of cases now tops 100. The total being 133.
