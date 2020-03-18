BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Total Statewide Tops 130 And First Death Reported
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Sheriff's Department, Allegheny County Sheriff's Deputy, Local TV


ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Thirteen Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies are self-isolating after possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The sheriff says one deputies’ son’s girlfriend recently returned from Spain and tested presumptive positive for the virus.

The deputy himself was feeling sick but went to work anyway and possibly exposed 12 others.

That deputy is being tested, and the others are self-isolating.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 37 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon.

That means the statewide number of cases now tops 100. The total being 133.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments