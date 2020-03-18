



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 37 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon.

That means the statewide number of cases now tops 100. The total being 133.

According to the state Health Department, all patients are either quarantined at home or being treated in a hospital.

#COVID19 Update:

Today (3/18/20 at 12:00 am), there are 37 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in PA, bringing the statewide total to 133. All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. Latest info: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 18, 2020

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release: “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm; stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is stay home.”

Locally, in Allegheny County, there is one new confirmed case this Wednesday and one other presumptive case.

Here are the numbers from other Pennsylvania counties:

Beaver 2

​Berks ​1

Bucks 9

Chester 9

Cumberland 10

Delaware 14

Lackawanna ​1

Lehigh 1

Luzerne 1

Monroe 7

Montgomery 42

Northampton 1

Philadelphia 17

Pike 2

Washington 2

Wayne 1

York 2

State health officials say 1,187 patients have tested negative for the virus.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.