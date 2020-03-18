Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network and Highmark say they are opening four drive-thru Coronavirus testing sites.
They will be located at:
• AHN Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion, 12311 Perry Highway, Wexford, PA 15090
• AHN Bethel Park Health + Wellness Pavilion, 1010 Higbee Drive, Bethel Park, PA 15102
• 4220 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146
• AHN West Side Health + Wellness Pavilion, 4247 West Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506
