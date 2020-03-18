BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Total Statewide Tops 130 And First Death Reported
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A movie theater in Pittsburgh shared an inspirational message amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville posted a message on its marquee that everyone can get behind.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS PITTSBURGH”

The message comes as the coronavirus spreads across the state.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 37 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon.

That means the statewide number of cases now tops 100. The total being 133.

