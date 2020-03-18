Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A movie theater in Pittsburgh shared an inspirational message amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville posted a message on its marquee that everyone can get behind.
“WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS PITTSBURGH”
The message comes as the coronavirus spreads across the state.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 37 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon.
That means the statewide number of cases now tops 100. The total being 133.
You must log in to post a comment.