



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City of Pittsburgh officials have set up for stations where Pittsburgh Public School students can get grab-and-go meals while schools are closed during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Department of Parks and Recreation started today handing out meals at these locations:

Paulson Rec Center – 1201 Paulson Ave. 15206

Warrington Rec Center – 329 E. Warrington Ave. 15210

Salvation Army Homewood location- 8020 Frankstown Ave. 15221

Salvation Army Westside location – 1821 Broadhead Fording Rd. 15205

The will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays.

Officials say 100 lunches will be available at each site, but that number may be adjusted according to need.

On Wednesday, officials closed the grab-and-go locations at Brashear High School and South Hill 6-8 due to worries about possible coronavirus exposure.

