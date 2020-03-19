BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 185 Cases Statewide
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City of Pittsburgh officials have set up for stations where Pittsburgh Public School students can get grab-and-go meals while schools are closed during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Department of Parks and Recreation started today handing out meals at these locations:

  • Paulson Rec Center – 1201 Paulson Ave. 15206
  • Warrington Rec Center – 329 E. Warrington Ave. 15210
  • Salvation Army Homewood location- 8020 Frankstown Ave. 15221
  • Salvation Army Westside location – 1821 Broadhead Fording Rd. 15205

The will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays.

Officials say 100 lunches will be available at each site, but that number may be adjusted according to need.

On Wednesday, officials closed the grab-and-go locations at Brashear High School and South Hill 6-8 due to worries about possible coronavirus exposure.

