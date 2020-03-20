PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 83 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Friday afternoon.

That now brings the statewide total to 268.

#COVID19 Update:

Today (3/19/20 at 12:00 am), there are 83 additional positive cases of #COVID19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 268.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Latest info: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX

— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 20, 2020