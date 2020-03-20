PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 83 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Friday afternoon.
That now brings the statewide total to 268.
#COVID19 Update:
Today (3/19/20 at 12:00 am), there are 83 additional positive cases of #COVID19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 268.
All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
Latest info: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX
— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 20, 2020
State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said: “Our notable increase in cases over the last few days and our first death in Pennsylvania indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously. Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
Locally, in Allegheny County, there are nine new confirmed case.
State health officials are also confirming two more cases in Westmoreland County, bringing the total there to four, and an additional case in Beaver County. There are also now cases in Center, Erie and Franklin counties.
Here are the latest numbers from across the state:
- Adams 4
- Beaver 3
- Berks 5
- Bucks 16
- Centre 1
- Chester 17
- Cumberland 11
- Delaware 23
- Erie 1
- Franklin 1
- Lackawanna 4
- Lancaster 2
- Lebanon 1
- Lehigh 2
- Luzerne 2
- Monroe 19
- Montgomery 59
- Northampton 10
- Philadelphia 42
- Pike 2
- Potter 1
- Washington 3
- Wayne 1
- Westmoreland 4
- York 6
State health officials say are 2,574 patients who have tested negative for the virus. One virus-related death was reported on Wednesday in Northampton County.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
- CDC Coronavirus Information
- CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Information
- Allegheny County Health Department Information
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.