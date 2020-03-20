



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says there is now a total of 27 positive cases of coronavirus in the county.

The health department announced nine new cases late Friday morning.

Five of those patients are hospitalized, with the rest in self-isolation, the county says.

However, when the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced statewide numbers Friday at noon, the total for Allegheny County was 28.

Now, the department will start contact tracing and gathering information on these cases.

At an afternoon press conference Thursday, health officials said they’re seeing evidence of community spread — meaning the patient didn’t have relevant travel history or exposure to another COVID-19 patient — but not with all of the cases. There aren’t exact details about how many could have been a result of community spread.

Health officials also say they don’t believe there’s one geographic area where there are any “clusters” of coronavirus. They declined to say where in the county the cases were.

The Allegheny County Health Department says based on what’s happening in other states and countries, the number of cases is expected to increase as testing increases.

According to county health officials, coronavirus will soon be spreading in virtually every community in the country and the world, with an estimated 40 to 60 percent of county residents infected with COVID-19.

Health department officials are saying the virus will not slow on its own until it has infected most people. However, they estimate that among those infected, about 80 percent will not need any medical attention and will get better on their own.

