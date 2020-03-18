Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department says the coronavirus will soon be spreading in virtually every community in the country and the world.
They estimate between 40%-60% of people in Allegheny County will be infected by COVID-19.
This is why they say closing non-essential businesses and social distancing is so important.
Health department officials are saying the virus will not slow on its own until it has infected most people.
However, they estimate that among those infected, about 80% will not need any medical attention and will get better on their own.
There are currently 96 cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania.
