



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 207 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, as well as four additional deaths.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 851 in 40 counties. There are now seven total deaths.

All patients either remain in isolation at home or are being treated at a hospital.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said: “Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicates we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously. Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Locally, in Allegheny County, there are two deaths and 58 active cases.

In Armstrong County there is one case, in Beaver County there are three, Butler County has six, Fayette County has two cases, Mercer County is also dealing with two cases, Somerset County has one case, Washington County has nine, and Westmoreland County has 11 cases.

Here are the latest numbers from across the state:

Adams 6

​Allegheny 58

Armstrong 1​ ​

Beaver 3​

Berks 16​

Bradford ​1 ​

Bucks 65

Butler ​6

Cambria 1​​

Carbon ​1​

Centre 7​

Chester 40

Clearfield ​1 ​

Columbia ​1

Cumberland 13

Dauphin 4

Delaware 84

Erie 4

Fayette 2

Franklin ​3

Juniata 1​

Lackawanna 15​

Lancaster 10​

Lebanon 3​

Lehigh 27

Luzerne 21​

Mercer ​2​

Monroe 45

Montgomery 144

Montour ​3

Northampton 33

Philadelphia 177

Pike 4​​

Potter ​1​​

Schuylkill ​5​

Somerset ​1 ​

Washington 9

Wayne 4

Westmoreland 11

York 18

The Health Department says there are 8,643 patients who have tested negative.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.