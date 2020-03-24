



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority is debuting new practices to promote social distancing and reduce the spread of germs during the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting on Wednesday, customers will board and exit through the rear doors of buses as front doors will be used for passengers who need special assistance.

Riders will also show their ConnectCard or other fare product to the operator as they board. Cash fares will not be collected.

The Port Authority says light rail riders will still pay at onboard and offboard fareboxes.

“We are committed to the health and wellbeing of everyone in our community, and it is our belief that this small measure will go a long way,” said Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman in a release. “While we continue to discourage anyone from going out who doesn’t have to, those who still need to are encouraged to use proper hygiene and maintain your distance from each other.”

This comes after the Port Authority said it will be reducing its bus and T service by about 25 percent, starting Wednesday.