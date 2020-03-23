PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority will be reducing its bus and T service by about 25 percent, starting Wednesday.
There’s been a “substantial” decrease in riders as well as several operational challenges due to the coronavirus outbreak, Port Authority says. Ridership has plummeted more than 50 percent in the past two weeks.
With a reduced schedule, a press release says employees on the front line will get some protection, but public transit will still be available for essential trips.
With less buses in service, crews will be able to keep up with the current daily disinfecting schedule.
“Port Authority staff will continue to evaluate service levels to determine if further adjustments are needed,” a press release says.
The Port Authority recently implemented a social distancing policy in an effort to keep its employees and riders safe.
