



ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) – Sheetz is going to pay its store employees an additional $3 an hour to help support them as they continue to work amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Sheetz announced on Wednesday that it would give its 17,000 convenience store employees a $3 hourly raise until April 23. That timeline will be re-evaluated as the outbreak countines to evolve, the company says.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of Sheetz and their commitment to serve our customers and communities as an essential business during this critical time has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. in a press release.

“This special compensation is just one way to express our gratitude during this difficult time.”

In Pennsylvania, gas stations are considered life-sustaining and are allowed to operate under Gov. Tom Wolf’s order for non-life-sustaining businesses to close physical locations.

Due to coronavirus, Sheetz has made some changes, with its self-serve coffee temporarily unavailable. All self-service beverages like fountain drinks, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F’Real milkshakes are temporarily suspended and self-serve bakery items are also temporarily discontinued.

