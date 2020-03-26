



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Business was reportedly down 40 percent for Asian restaurants in Pittsburgh before Gov. Tom Wolf asked restaurants to move to take-out only.

Pittsburgh Commission on Human Relations released a statement about a rise in discrimination against people of Asian descent it attributes to “unfounded fear and misinformation surrounding COVID-19.”

The commission says around the world and country it has seen anti-Asian rhetoric, harassment, vandalism and assault.

Locally,the commission says it became aware of people seeking medical treatment after they’d had contact with people of Asian descent.

It also says the Organization of Chinese Americans reported a 40 percent decrease in business at Asian restaurants before nonessential businesses were asked to close.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, the University of Pittsburgh said the coronavirus was being used to “spew hateful rhetoric” at international students.

A statement from the Pittsburgh Commission on Human Relations said in part: