MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) — Nearly two dozen missionaries from a church in West Virginia are coming back to the United States.
Two weeks ago, missionaries from the Morgantown Church of Christ left West Virginia to build 10 homes for people in Honduras.
They got stuck when the country closed its borders because of the coronavirus pandemic.
They are scheduled to arrive in West Virginia overnight and will self-isolate for two weeks.
They were supposed to return to West Virginia last Saturday.
