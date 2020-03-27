



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 531 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Friday, as well as six additional deaths.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 2,218 in 50 counties. There are 22 total deaths.

State Health Sec. Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release: “Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously. Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

There are now 158 active cases in Allegheny County, the most in Western Pennsylvania.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown for the entire state:

Adams 8

Allegheny 158; Deaths 2

Armstrong 1

Beaver 14

Berks 65

Blair 1

Bradford 2

Bucks 124

Butler 26; Deaths 1

Cambria 1

Carbon 2

Centre 11

Chester 107

Clearfield 2

Columbia 3

Crawford 1

Cumberland 16

Dauphin 18

Delaware 185; Deaths 3

Erie 7

Fayette 9

Franklin 5

Greene 4

Indiana 2

Juniata 1

Lackawanna 35; Deaths 2

Lancaster 33

Lawrence 4

Lebanon 12

Lehigh 93; Deaths 2

Luzerne 55; Deaths 2

Lycoming 2

Mercer 4

Monroe 98; Deaths 2

Montgomery 374; Deaths 3

Montour 4

Northampton 79; Deaths 3

Northumberland 1

Philadelphia 530; Deaths 2

Pike 23

Potter 1

Schuylkill 13

Somerset 2

Susquehanna 1

Union 1

Warren 1

Washington 14

Wayne 6

Westmoreland 30

York 29

According to state health officials, most of the patients hospitalized are aged 25-49, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The state Health Department also provided this age breakdown of the patients who have tested positive to date:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Less than 1% are aged 5-12;

Nearly 2% are aged 13-18;

11% are aged 19-24;

40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

18% are aged 65 or older.

State health officials say 21,016 patients have tested negative for the virus.

