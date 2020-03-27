Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Port Authority bus drivers called for more protections for drivers.
About 20 drivers protested outside the East Liberty Garage on 5th Avenue on Friday.
They were calling for better protections for drivers and temporary closure of the East Liberty Garage following Thursday’s announcement from Port Authority that a driver tested positive for COVID-19.
“I’m not afraid of no virus because I know my God got me. I’m out here because I’m on the front line and I’m being pushed to the front,” said Ronnesha Lewis, a PAT Driver who organized Friday’s protest.
The Port Authority said the driver who tested positive has been hospitalized and was exposed to the virus outside of work.
You must log in to post a comment.