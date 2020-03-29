PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A priest in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Father Adam Potter had been exposed to someone “in the faith community” who had also tested positive, and he has been in isolation since. He is following quarantine guidelines, according to the diocese.
Potter is the Parochial Vicar of the Greenfield, Hazelwood, Oakland grouping, as well as chaplain for Oakland Catholic High School in Oakland.
Father Thomas Gramc is awaiting test results after he was also exposed to the virus.
Gramc is Parochial Vicar of the Dormont, Mount Lebanon, Scott Township grouping, as well as chaplain for Seton La Salle High School.
The entire clergy teams at the parish groupings of Oakland, Greenfield, Hazelwood, Mt. Lebanon, and Scott Township began their 14-day quarantine on Saturday.
