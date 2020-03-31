



BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — Union representatives at a Beaver County nursing home say at least six employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

The employees are at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, where two residents died after testing positive for the virus.

The union is now asking for a meeting on Wednesday with the company management to find out what they are doing to protect the staff.

The union says roughly 20 workers walked out last week, citing unsafe conditions.

A doctor at the nursing home told KDKA on Monday that, for now, they are staffed but that is their concern moving forward.

They currently house 450 patients.

The Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center is asking for donations. They’re asking for gloves, hand sanitizer, gowns and masks as well as nurses and aides willing to help.

