HARRISBURG (AP/KDKA) — Gov. Tom Wolf has placed all of Pennsylvania under an order to stay at home, dramatically expanding the geographic footprint of the quarantine as state officials combat the coronavirus pandemic.
In one stroke, Wolf added 34 counties to his stay-home edict, meaning that residents of all 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties must now stay home as much as possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Coronavirus infections are continuing to rise dramatically in the state, with nearly 1,000 new confirmed cases reported Tuesday.
Previously, in our area, the stay-at-home order has been in effect for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania State Police will no longer respond in person to some types of calls.
