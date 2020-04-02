Comments
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A Giant Eagle employee in Westmoreland County has tested positive for coronavirus.
The company says an employee at the Murrysville Giant Eagle at 4810 Old William Penn Highway tested positive.
The case was confirmed on Wednesday and the store has been sanitized.
The worker was last in the store on March 27, Giant Eagle says.
So far, employees at Giant Eagle stores in Pittsburgh, Robinson, as well as New Kensington, North Huntingdon and Wexford have tested positive.
You must log in to post a comment.