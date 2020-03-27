



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle says three employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Giant Eagle reported its first positive COVID-19 case among team members Friday, and says “it is likely that in the coming weeks the company will learn of additional confirmed cases related to Team Members and guests.”

In a press release, Giant Eagle says it will sanitize all affected areas in compliance with guidance from the CDC and county health departments.

Starting Sunday, Giant Eagle and Market District stores will close at 9 p.m. for sanitization and stocking.

A list of locations affected in the past 14 days was posted on their website. Locations include New Kensington, North Huntingdon, Wexford, Altoona and a Get Go in Ohio.

One of the three employees works at multiple stores.

Giant Eagle has been taking new steps in the name of safety as the coronavirus spreads across the state. The company is installing plexiglass dividers at checkout and customer service areas at Giant Eagle, Market District, pharmacy, and GetGo locations.

The company is asking customers to refrain from bringing reusable bags in the store and installing floor indicators and signs at checkout lanes that indicate the appropriate social distancing.

Giant Eagle is also giving $10 million in bonus pay to employees continuing to work through the coronavirus outbreak, making sure grocery stores are stocked.

