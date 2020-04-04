PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A second employee of Port Authority has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to Port Authority, the employee is a bus driver that works out of the West Mifflin Garage.
The employee has been in medically-directed self-quarantine since April 1 and has not reported to work since March 21.
Port Authority deep-cleaned the West Mifflin garage and the bus the employee last drove after learning of the employee’s diagnosis.
“On behalf of our Board and the entire management team, I want to extend our thoughts and best wishes to the employee to make a full and speedy recovery,” Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman said.
Port Authority says they will not be providing any other information regarding the employee in order to protect their identity.
There are currently 552 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Allegheny County.
