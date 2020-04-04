



WASHINGTON (KDKA) – An employee of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Presbyterian SeniorCare, the employee had been working as a personal care aide at Southminster Place in Washington.

The employee has not been at work since Apri 1 and is currently quarantined at home.

“We send our concern and prayers for our team member. Our staff and frontline caregivers are heroes to all those we serve,” says Paul Winkler, president, Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. “During these unprecedented times, our entire staff has responded with compassion, care, and commitment to meeting the needs of one of our nation’s most vulnerable populations. We have been steadfast in taking aggressive screening protocols to minimize the risk associated with COVID-19 for our team members, residents, and patients, and we will continue to work tirelessly to provide the infection control measures and care needed to get through this pandemic.”

Presbyterian SeniorCare says there are no additional cases of coronavirus among the over 2,000 employees of the company. They also say there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus among residents and patients of their facilities across western Pennsylvania.

They have taken steps to notify anyone that may have had direct contact with the employee.

There are currently 552 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Allegheny County.

