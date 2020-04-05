BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, 1,597 New COVID-19 Cases Ups State Total To Over 10,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus in Pennsylvania, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local News, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Public Schools


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools will stay closed until April 14.

Governor Wolf announced an additional two week closure for K-12 schools statewide, set to last until April 6.

The schools will still be distributing grab and go meals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

The Pittsburgh Public Schools Food Service Department will be closed during their spring break, which begins on Monday, April 6 through Monday, April 13.

Non-Pittsburgh Public School sites will be distributing food during spring break on Tuesday, April 7 and Friday, April 10.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION SITES:

  • Allegheny Dwellings
  • Arlington Recreation Center
  • Center For Life – Hazelwood
  • East Hills Community Center
  • Emanuel United Methodist Church for Kids Meal Network
  • Glen Hazel Community Center
  • The M Garden
  • Northview Heights Public Safety Center
  • Paulson Recreation Center
  • Pittsburgh Project
  • Tree of Life
  • Salvation Army – Homewood
  • Salvation Army – Westside
  • St. Paul AME Church – Beltzhoover
  • Warrington Recreation Center
  • Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church

    • All students that attended a grab and go site received four days of meals from the district, including two meals from Parkhurst Dining Services through support from the United Way.

    Comments