PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools will stay closed until April 14.
Governor Wolf announced an additional two week closure for K-12 schools statewide, set to last until April 6.
The schools will still be distributing grab and go meals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
The Pittsburgh Public Schools Food Service Department will be closed during their spring break, which begins on Monday, April 6 through Monday, April 13.
Non-Pittsburgh Public School sites will be distributing food during spring break on Tuesday, April 7 and Friday, April 10.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION SITES:
All students that attended a grab and go site received four days of meals from the district, including two meals from Parkhurst Dining Services through support from the United Way.
