PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A total of nearly 30 residents and employees at the Kane Community Living Center in Glen Hazel have tested positive for COVID-19.
There are 29 coronavirus patients at the assisted living facility. KDKA’s Andy Sheehan reports 18 residents and 11 employees have tested positive.
The facility reported its first case in late March. On March 27, there were two residents and one staff member with coronavirus.
