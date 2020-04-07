BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 2 More Deaths, Brings Total To 6
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Coronavirus, Kane Community Living Centers, Local TV, Nursing Home, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A total of nearly 30 residents and employees at the Kane Community Living Center in Glen Hazel have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 29 coronavirus patients at the assisted living facility. KDKA’s Andy Sheehan reports 18 residents and 11 employees have tested positive.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryan Orr)

The facility reported its first case in late March. On March 27, there were two residents and one staff member with coronavirus.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments