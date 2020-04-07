



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,579 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, as well as 78 new deaths in just one day.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 14,559. The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

With the death toll climbing significantly, there are now a total of 240 deaths across the state, including six in Allegheny County.

State health officials say 76,719 patients have tested negative for the virus.

#COVID19 Update (as of 4/7/20 at 12:00 am):

• 1,579 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 14,559 total cases statewide

• 240 total deaths statewide

• 76,719 patients tested negative to date County-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX pic.twitter.com/aE5JKN4Sdr — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 7, 2020

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says: “Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action. Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”

Nearly 42% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. Twenty-nine percent of cases are between the ages of 50-64.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

7% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 42% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.

In addition to two new deaths, Allegheny County health officials confirm 689 cases of the virus — the most in Western Pennsylvania. Beaver County has had nine deaths.

Here is the daily county-by-county breakdown:

Adams 28

Allegheny 689; Deaths 6

Armstrong 18

Beaver 116; Deaths 9

Bedford 4

Berks 369; Deaths 4

Blair 6

Bradford 14

Bucks 690; Deaths 21

Butler 107; Deaths 2

Cambria 7; Deaths 1

Cameron 1

Carbon 67; Deaths 1

Centre 55

Chester 335; Deaths 6

Clarion 9

Clearfield 7

Clinton 3

Columbia 42; Deaths 1

Crawford 8

Cumberland 77; Deaths 2

Dauphin 155; Deaths 1

Delaware 898; Deaths 20

Elk 2

Erie 28

Fayette 32; Deaths 1

Forest 5

Franklin 39

Fulton 1

Greene 15

Huntingdon 5

Indiana 21

Jefferson 1

Juniata 14

Lackawanna 235; Deaths 8

Lancaster 490; Deaths 14

Lawrence 29; Deaths 2

Lebanon 145

Lehigh 1146; Deaths 10

Luzerne 982 8

Lycoming 12

McKean 1

Mercer 26

Mifflin 6

Monroe 610; Deaths 12

Montgomery 1359; Deaths 30

Montour 27

Northampton 774; Deaths 14

Northumberland 22

Perry 9; Deaths 1

Philadelphia 4012; Deaths 58

Pike 136; Deaths 5

Potter 3

Schuylkill 119

Snyder 9; Deaths 1

Somerset 7

Sullivan 1

Susquehanna 11

Tioga 10

Union 7

Venango 5

Warren 1

Washington 57

Wayne 40

Westmoreland 177

Wyoming 5

York 218; Deaths 2

The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

