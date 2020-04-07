PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,579 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, as well as 78 new deaths in just one day.
Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 14,559. The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
With the death toll climbing significantly, there are now a total of 240 deaths across the state, including six in Allegheny County.
State health officials say 76,719 patients have tested negative for the virus.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says: “Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action. Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
Nearly 42% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. Twenty-nine percent of cases are between the ages of 50-64.
Here is the full age breakdown from the state:
- Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- 7% are aged 19-24;
- Nearly 42% are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
- Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.
In addition to two new deaths, Allegheny County health officials confirm 689 cases of the virus — the most in Western Pennsylvania. Beaver County has had nine deaths.
Here is the daily county-by-county breakdown:
- Adams 28
- Allegheny 689; Deaths 6
- Armstrong 18
- Beaver 116; Deaths 9
- Bedford 4
- Berks 369; Deaths 4
- Blair 6
- Bradford 14
- Bucks 690; Deaths 21
- Butler 107; Deaths 2
- Cambria 7; Deaths 1
- Cameron 1
- Carbon 67; Deaths 1
- Centre 55
- Chester 335; Deaths 6
- Clarion 9
- Clearfield 7
- Clinton 3
- Columbia 42; Deaths 1
- Crawford 8
- Cumberland 77; Deaths 2
- Dauphin 155; Deaths 1
- Delaware 898; Deaths 20
- Elk 2
- Erie 28
- Fayette 32; Deaths 1
- Forest 5
- Franklin 39
- Fulton 1
- Greene 15
- Huntingdon 5
- Indiana 21
- Jefferson 1
- Juniata 14
- Lackawanna 235; Deaths 8
- Lancaster 490; Deaths 14
- Lawrence 29; Deaths 2
- Lebanon 145
- Lehigh 1146; Deaths 10
- Luzerne 982 8
- Lycoming 12
- McKean 1
- Mercer 26
- Mifflin 6
- Monroe 610; Deaths 12
- Montgomery 1359; Deaths 30
- Montour 27
- Northampton 774; Deaths 14
- Northumberland 22
- Perry 9; Deaths 1
- Philadelphia 4012; Deaths 58
- Pike 136; Deaths 5
- Potter 3
- Schuylkill 119
- Snyder 9; Deaths 1
- Somerset 7
- Sullivan 1
- Susquehanna 11
- Tioga 10
- Union 7
- Venango 5
- Warren 1
- Washington 57
- Wayne 40
- Westmoreland 177
- Wyoming 5
- York 218; Deaths 2
The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.
