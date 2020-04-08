



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An inmate in the Allegheny County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The county says the inmate who tested positive and that person’s cellmate have been quarantined since the onset of symptoms.

Visitor restrictions have been in place at the county jail since March. Staff, contractors and inmates coming into the facility are screened for fevers and symptoms.

In March, the population of the jail decreased by 30 percent to prevent an outbreak.

At the end of the month, the jail said 701 inmates were released. Inmates with health problems were considered first, but non-violent inmates held on cash bails were also considered.

“The jail continues to follow the guidance provided by the Allegheny County Health Department as it relates to the safety of employees and inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the county said in a press release.

“As with all COVID-19 cases, contact tracing will occur and additional precautionary screenings will be conducted for all inmates who had been housed on the same unit as the individual testing positive.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: