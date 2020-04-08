



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Like many of us, former Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle is busy these days homeschooling his kids.

“I’m the English teacher, the chorus teacher, the gym teacher and the principal,” Hurdle said.

As part of her ongoing series “Checking in with Susan Koeppen,” Susan checked in with Hurdle at his home in Florida, where he is spending time with his family.

He does venture out for senior shopping days at the grocery store, but other than that, he is taking this time to teach his kids and help around the house.

Hurdle, who managed the Pirates for nine seasons, says it is good for baseball to take a pause while our nation deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Baseball has always been a resilient game. It’s always been a game of support for this nation when there have been tough times and it will be again at the appropriate time. But, right now, it’s about us as a nation.” said Hurdle, who sends out daily messages of hope and words of wisdom via text message or email.

He says now is the time for us to hold fast.

“We need each other right now,” Hurdle said.

If you would like to sign up to receive his newsletter, click here.