



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,680 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday, as well as 70 additional deaths.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 16,239. The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

With the death toll climbing significantly, there are now a total of 310 deaths across the state, including 10 in Allegheny County.

State health officials say 82,299 patients have tested negative for the virus.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said: “Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action. Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”

Nearly 41% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. Twenty-nine percent of cases are between the ages of 50-64.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;

41% are aged 25-49;

29% are aged 50-64; and

20% are aged 65 or older.

In addition to four new deaths, Allegheny County health officials confirmed today 720 cases of the virus — the most in Western Pennsylvania. Beaver County has had 13 deaths.

Here is the daily county-by-county breakdown:

Adams 33

Allegheny 720; Deaths 10

Armstrong 19

Beaver 128; Deaths 13

Bedford 4

Berks 416; Deaths 7

Blair 6

Bradford 15

Bucks 756; Deaths 22

Butler 113; Deaths 2

Cambria 9; Deaths 1

Cameron 1

Carbon 76; Deaths 1

Centre 57

Chester 373; Deaths 6

Clarion 8

Clearfield 7

Clinton 3

Columbia 54; Deaths 1

Crawford 8

Cumberland 84; Deaths 2

Dauphin 168; Deaths 2

Delaware 1034; Deaths 23

Elk 2

Erie 29

Fayette 35; Deaths 1

Forest 5

Franklin 43

Fulton 1

Greene 17

Huntingdon 6

Indiana 21

Jefferson 1

Juniata 18

Lackawanna 266; Deaths 10

Lancaster 561; Deaths 16

Lawrence 32; Deaths 2

Lebanon 169

Lehigh 1319; Deaths 11

Luzerne 1134; Deaths 11

Lycoming 15

McKean 1

Mercer 27

Mifflin 10

Monroe 671; Deaths 17

Montgomery 1521; Deaths 37

Montour 26

Northampton 857; Deaths 17

Northumberland 22

Perry 13; Deaths 1

Philadelphia 4456; Deaths 87

Pike 148; Deaths 6

Potter 3

Schuylkill 136

Snyder 9; Deaths 1

Somerset 7

Sullivan 1

Susquehanna 14

Tioga 10

Union 8

Venango 5

Warren 1

Washington 59

Wayne 47

Westmoreland 183; Deaths 1

Wyoming 5

York 233; Deaths 2

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

