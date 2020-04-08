PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,680 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday, as well as 70 additional deaths.
Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 16,239. The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
With the death toll climbing significantly, there are now a total of 310 deaths across the state, including 10 in Allegheny County.
State health officials say 82,299 patients have tested negative for the virus.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said: “Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action. Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
Nearly 41% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. Twenty-nine percent of cases are between the ages of 50-64.
Here is the full age breakdown from the state:
- Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;
- 41% are aged 25-49;
- 29% are aged 50-64; and
- 20% are aged 65 or older.
In addition to four new deaths, Allegheny County health officials confirmed today 720 cases of the virus — the most in Western Pennsylvania. Beaver County has had 13 deaths.
Here is the daily county-by-county breakdown:
- Adams 33
- Allegheny 720; Deaths 10
- Armstrong 19
- Beaver 128; Deaths 13
- Bedford 4
- Berks 416; Deaths 7
- Blair 6
- Bradford 15
- Bucks 756; Deaths 22
- Butler 113; Deaths 2
- Cambria 9; Deaths 1
- Cameron 1
- Carbon 76; Deaths 1
- Centre 57
- Chester 373; Deaths 6
- Clarion 8
- Clearfield 7
- Clinton 3
- Columbia 54; Deaths 1
- Crawford 8
- Cumberland 84; Deaths 2
- Dauphin 168; Deaths 2
- Delaware 1034; Deaths 23
- Elk 2
- Erie 29
- Fayette 35; Deaths 1
- Forest 5
- Franklin 43
- Fulton 1
- Greene 17
- Huntingdon 6
- Indiana 21
- Jefferson 1
- Juniata 18
- Lackawanna 266; Deaths 10
- Lancaster 561; Deaths 16
- Lawrence 32; Deaths 2
- Lebanon 169
- Lehigh 1319; Deaths 11
- Luzerne 1134; Deaths 11
- Lycoming 15
- McKean 1
- Mercer 27
- Mifflin 10
- Monroe 671; Deaths 17
- Montgomery 1521; Deaths 37
- Montour 26
- Northampton 857; Deaths 17
- Northumberland 22
- Perry 13; Deaths 1
- Philadelphia 4456; Deaths 87
- Pike 148; Deaths 6
- Potter 3
- Schuylkill 136
- Snyder 9; Deaths 1
- Somerset 7
- Sullivan 1
- Susquehanna 14
- Tioga 10
- Union 8
- Venango 5
- Warren 1
- Washington 59
- Wayne 47
- Westmoreland 183; Deaths 1
- Wyoming 5
- York 233; Deaths 2
The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.
