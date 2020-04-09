



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,989 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, in addition to 29 more deaths.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 18,228. The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

With the death toll climbing significantly, there are now a total of 338 deaths across the state, including 12 in Allegheny County.

State health officials say 87,374 patients have tested negative for the virus.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said: “Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action. Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”

Forty-one percent of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. Nearly 29% percent of cases are between the ages of 50-64.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;

41% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are aged 65 or older.

In addition to two new deaths, Allegheny County health officials confirmed today 759 cases of the virus — the most in Western Pennsylvania. Beaver County has reported 13 deaths.

Here is the daily county-by-county breakdown:

Adams 38; Deaths 1

Allegheny 759; Deaths 12

Armstrong 20

Beaver 129; Deaths 13

Bedford 4

Berks 616; Deaths 8

Blair 6

Bradford 15

Bucks 871; Deaths 23

Butler 113; Deaths 2

Cambria 10; Deaths 1

Cameron 1

Carbon 83; Deaths 2

Centre 59

Chester 425; Deaths 7

Clarion 8

Clearfield 7

Clinton 4

Columbia 65; Deaths 2

Crawford 13

Cumberland 88; Deaths 2

Dauphin 180; Deaths 2

Delaware 1222; Deaths 26

Elk 2

Erie 32

Fayette 45; Deaths 1

Forest 5

Franklin 52

Fulton 1

Greene 21

Huntingdon 8

Indiana 21

Jefferson 1

Juniata 23

Lackawanna 312; Deaths 16

Lancaster 596; Deaths 17

Lawrence 37; Deaths 2

Lebanon 187

Lehigh 1466; Deaths 13

Luzerne 1241; Deaths 12

Lycoming 17

McKean 1

Mercer 30

Mifflin 10

Monroe 716; Deaths 19

Montgomery 1693; Deaths 37

Montour 25

Northampton 949; Deaths 20

Northumberland 24

Perry 15; Deaths 1

Philadelphia 5029; Deaths 86

Pike 163; Deaths 6

Potter 3

Schuylkill 149; Deaths 1

Snyder 9; Deaths 1

Somerset 7

Sullivan 1

Susquehanna 16; Deaths 1

Tioga 10

Union 11

Venango 5

Warren 1

Washington 63

Wayne 49

Westmoreland 190; Deaths 1

Wyoming 6

York 250; Deaths 3

The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

