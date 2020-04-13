Comments
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – A man accused of shooting and killing another man in New Castle was arrested.
Police announced the arrest of 26-year-old Juan Aviles Suarez on Monday.
New Castle Police filed homicide charges against him yesterday after a deadly shooting.
Suarez is being charged with the shooting and killing of 26-year-old Eiram Alfonso Santiago-Hernandez.
The shooting took place on Thursday, April 9 around 8 p.m. near Pin Oak Drive in the Oak Leaf Gardens Housing Complex.
The New Castle Police Department thanked the U.S. Marshals service out of Pittsburgh for their help finding Suarez.
