PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Point Park University says it will not hold a virtual commencement and will instead wait out the coronavirus pandemic and shutdowns.
Point Park’s president says in a letter to the university that a ceremony at PPG Paints Arena will be rescheduled when it’s safe to do so.
Originally, the university had postponed commencement ceremonies and said graduating students will be contacted by their departments for ideas and suggestions for virtual commencements.
After 900 seniors were surveyed, the university made the decision to cancel the virtual event and instead wait to have one in person.
