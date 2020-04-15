



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested the man accused of spitting in the face of a Giant Eagle employee earlier this month.

Sheriff’s Department officials say they took 23-year-old Brandon Thompson, of East Liberty, into custody Wednesday morning at an apartment in Braddock.

Thompson is being charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Investigators say he spit on an employee at the Giant Eagle in Edgewood when he became upset over a money order.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Thompson was found in an apartment on Library Street in Braddock. He was reportedly alone and officials believe he was living there.

Sheriff’s deputies found a TV blocking the front door when they got to the apartment, Sheriff’s Department authorities said. They also believe they found the hoodie he was wearing during the incident.

Allegheny County Police are now handling the case.

Thompson is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Department says he is also wanted by Pittsburgh Police for a car chase and traffic violations on April 4.

