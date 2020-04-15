



BUTLER, PA (KDKA) – In Butler County, there are 150 cases of coronavirus. Most of those patients came through the doors of Butler Memorial Hospital.

Those nurses and doctors see the worst and best of this pandemic.

“Some days you just come into work and you cry spontaneously,” said Stacey Heider, a clinical supervisor at Butler Memorial Hospital.

An array of emotions fill the health care workers with a front-row seat to this pandemic.

“We’re their family, we are the housekeepers, we are physical therapy, we are dietary, we are the nurse,” Heider said.

Along with Jenna Enscoe and Ryan Kirkwood, the three medical professionals manage different departments inside Butler Memorial Hospital, caring for coronavirus patients at different stages.

“I think for the emergency department, we are kind of the first ones to see the patients. So the hardest part for us is knowing when we send them upstairs to Stacey and Ryan, there is that possibility they will pass away,” Enscoe said.

Kirkwood told KDKA that the hospital staff made a commitment that no one will die alone.

“A couple of days ago, we had somebody passing and he stayed with the patient for two hours and you could feel his emotions at the bedside. It was intense,” Heider said.

For every loss, there is a sign of hope.

On Tuesday, the hospital discharged Karen Rich, its first coronavirus ventilator patient.

“So she came through Jenna’s department, went to Stacey’s department, ended up in my ICU where she was on a breathing machine for eight days. Had lots of complications, including kidney failure, but we did improve,” Kirkwood said.

As Rich was rolled out the front hospital doors on Tuesday, the hospital’s staff lined the halls and cheered for her as she was reunited with her family.

“We got her in the car and we weren’t supposed to touch her, but I couldn’t help it. I had to give her a big hug,” Heider said.

One thing the health care workers at Butler Memorial tell KDKA is that they want to thank the community for supporting them.