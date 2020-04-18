



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to Pa. Governor Tom Wolf, the state is not ready to reopen yet — but when it does reopen, it will be a gradual approach.

The governor says there is no magic wand he can wave to get us where we want to be.

He’s sympathetic to state legislators wanting to get the state reopened, but says we can’t do it too quickly at the risk of making the pandemic worse.

Next week, the governor is expected to talk more about his phased reopening.

On Friday, he laid out six principles for his decision making.

He plans to use data to drive decisions that are based on science, employers would be held accountable for for following rules, adequate PPE and testing should be in place, work will be done to identify and isolate infected people, and limit large gatherings.

Governor Wolf praised the state for keeping the number of cases down with social distancing but says we can’t let up.

“Despite uncertainty, Pennsylvanians acted collectively not because of any order but because we care about one another. Now, I am asking you again to believe in our commonwealth. This time I’m asking you to stay the course,” said Wolf.

State House Speaker Mike Turzai was frustrated with a lack of a definitive plan. He says the governor should begin lifting restrictions and get people back to work.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman says the governor plans to do just that, but when it’s safe to do so.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: