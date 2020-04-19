Comments
JACKSONVILLE, Fl./ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Jacksonville, Florida have arrested the suspect connected to a homicide case in Westmoreland County.
This morning while officers patrolled the beach proper they captured a Fugitive from Justice, wanted in Arnold, Pennsylvania for Homicide. Good job! pic.twitter.com/JKRmHFTydw
— COJB Police (@JaxBeachPD) April 19, 2020
Mario Gatti, 31, is accused by police of killing 33-year-old Michael Coover Jr. Cover Jr. died of gunshot wounds on January 16 of this year in Arnold. Officials allege that Gatti shot Cover Jr. while he was cooking dinner.
The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said they discovered Gatti while patrolling the beach this morning.
