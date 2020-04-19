BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Says Planning In Works To Gradually Reopen Economy, No Timetable
JACKSONVILLE, Fl./ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Jacksonville, Florida have arrested the suspect connected to a homicide case in Westmoreland County.

Mario Gatti, 31, is accused by police of killing 33-year-old Michael Coover Jr. Cover Jr. died of gunshot wounds on January 16 of this year in Arnold. Officials allege that Gatti shot Cover Jr. while he was cooking dinner.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said they discovered Gatti while patrolling the beach this morning.

