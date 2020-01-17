



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Two communities in Westmoreland County are on edge after a pair of shootings deaths in two days.

On Wednesday, 31-year-old Anthone Williams was shot and killed in New Kensington.

Michael Coover Jr., 33, died from multiple gunshot wounds in Arnold on Thursday after a suspect shot the man while he was cooking dinner.

Officials say 31-year-old Mario Gatti shot and killed Cover Jr. He is not yet in custody and considered “armed and dangerous.”

Neighbors say they are fed up with the shootings.

“It’s turning into an everyday occurrence,” neighbor John Durand said

A warrant has been issued for Gatti, charging him with criminal homicide.

Gatti has been in trouble with the law before. He’s done time for drug and escape charges.

“The neighborhood needs to step up and start doing something, too,” Durand said. “They need to look out for each other. Police say they aren’t related, but they have the neighborhood on edge.”

Officials say to call 911 if you see Gatti.