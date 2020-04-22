BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, State Health Dept. Reports 1,156 New Cases, Bringing Total To 35,684
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fire crews are battling a four-alarm building fire in the Strip District.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

Allegheny County 911 said Wednesday there is a structure fire in the 1700 block of Penn Avenue.

The fire appears to be above the Yinzers In The Burg building.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said to avoid Penn Avenue as crews try to contain the fire.

No injuries or entrapment have been reported.

The call came in around 8:07 p.m.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

