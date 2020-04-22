Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fire crews are battling a four-alarm building fire in the Strip District.
Allegheny County 911 said Wednesday there is a structure fire in the 1700 block of Penn Avenue.
The fire appears to be above the Yinzers In The Burg building.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said to avoid Penn Avenue as crews try to contain the fire.
No injuries or entrapment have been reported.
#Breaking Fire at Yinzers in the Burgh on Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Strip District @PghFireFighters with multiple ladder trucks are on scene attacking the fire @KDKA for more. pic.twitter.com/KR4avEZ4AO
— PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) April 23, 2020
The call came in around 8:07 p.m.
