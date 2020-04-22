



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh firefighters remained on the scene of a massive fire in Lawrenceville overnight and well into Wednesday morning.

They were hosing down hot spots from the three-alarm fire that destroyed three homes on Wickliff Street and McCandless Avenue Tuesday evening. Now, crews are expected to demolish them.

“It was traumatic; it was devastating,” said Princess Hughes, a neighbor.

For the last 15 years, Hughes has lived along McCandless Avenue in Upper Lawrenceville. She tells KDKA, she’s seen house fires before, but nothing like what happened just steps away from her own home.

“We honestly thought it was going to catch our houses on fire. We was petrified, we were like, ‘Please, please,’ I didn’t know what to do,” said Hughes.

It was just after 7 p.m. Tuesday when firefighters say trash burning inside a garbage can on Wickliff Street got out of control and spread.

Families were inside all three homes when it spread. Amazingly, all of them made it out alive.

“At the end of the day, we are blessed no one died. That fire was deadly. Someone should’ve died in that fire, but no one did because God had us protected,” said Hughes.

The fast-moving flames also damaged two neighboring homes. Firefighters say the windy conditions made it that much harder to contain.

And although it was a frightening experience, crews were committed to keeping people safe.

“They protected us, our livelihood. They kept us right; they kept everybody away; they stayed here all night long,” said Hughes.

The Red Cross is helping the families impacted. Although those inside made it out safely, a few pets did die in the fire.