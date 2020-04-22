WEST VIEW, Pa. (KDKA) — The borough of West View is canceling its Memorial Day parade because of coronavirus.
The parade scheduled for May 25 at 10 a.m. has been canceled.
“While we regret cancelling the Memorial Day parade this year, we hope that all West View residents will still take the time on Memorial Day, being mindful of social distancing, to remember and salute our fallen military heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defending our nation and our individual freedoms,” said Mayor J.R, Henry in a press release.
The VFW and mayor say this will ensure the “maximum protection” of borough residents from COVID-19.
West View is joining other communities like South Hills and Monroeville in canceling Memorial Day parades.
