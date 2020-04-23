



STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) – For many businesses dealing with the coronavirus is painful enough but when you find out your business is on fire, it’s beyond heartbreaking.

That’s exactly what happened to Jim Coen, owner of Yinzers In The Burgh on Wednesday night.

The 4-alarm fire started on the third floor of the building, which is above Yinzers, around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night.

Better look at the damage @yinzersinthebrg after last night’s fire. @PghFireFighters say the fire started on the 3rd floor. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/1dUoIVOBIt — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) April 23, 2020

“The fire alarm went off, it happens randomly, I didn’t really think it was a fire,” Coen said.

Coen bought the building a few years ago and opened “Yinzers” which has become a popular store along The Strip for people to buy Pittsburgh memorabilia.

“There’s good news that my merchandise in my basement is good,” he said. “They saved a lot of my merchandise.”

Around 70 firefighters could be seen attacking the fire from all angles, including from above.

“From what I can see, the firemen did an amazing job,” Coen said. “No major injuries to firefighters, it’s amazing what they do.”

Coen said he broke down into tears when he saw the fire. He says he’s worked for years to get where he is.

“As soon as I saw the smoke, I busted out in tears,” he said. “I just thought the worst, thought the whole block was on fire. You work your whole life, I was on the street for 12 years as a vendor, then made enough money to buy the Feinberg Building, I’m not going to lie, I thought I was going to have a heart attack.”

The Strip District community did come out to comfort Coen. Owners of other businesses along Penn Avenue came out to show their support.

“They calmed me down,” he said. “A lot of the owners of other businesses, they said they’d be behind me and it was all going to be ok.”

Coen says he will rebuild.

“We’ll rebuild. Pick up the pieces, all I can do.”